Street closed off after shots fired at house

Cross Walks in Lye was closed off by West Midlands Police after the incident, which happened around 2am on Tuesday morning.

The force said it believed that a man had fired at the house, then fled the scene on foot towards Belmont Road, with damage caused to an upstairs window, but no one injured.

The road remained closed throughout the day while officers carried out enquiries, checked CCTV footage and forensically examined the area.

Cross Walks in Lye was closed off after reports of a house being shot at

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are investigating after shots were fired at a property on Cross Walks in Lye just before 2am this morning (6 Aug).

"It is understood a man fired at the property and fled the scene on foot towards Belmont Road.

"Damage was caused to an upstairs window but fortunately no one was injured.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries such as reviewing CCTV footage and forensically examining the area.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 298 of August 6."