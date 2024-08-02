Stourbridge dance students shine in Disneyland production

More than 1,000 people from 28 Stagecoach Performing Arts schools attended the event and were joined by 32 from Stourbridge.

After spending months working hard during rehearsals for what culminated in a fantastic display of talent for audiences from around the world.

Dance the Dream provides the students with a chance to come together and showcase their talents overseas, whilst building on their creativity and Courage for Life skills that will benefit them both on and off the stage.

Stagecoach Stourbridge Principal Hayley Thompson said: “We are so excited to have been a part of Dance the dream this year. It’s so easy when you're in your little bubble to forget what a huge network Stagecoach is. It was such an incredible experience to meet all the other Stagecoach students and teachers. We have made memories we will all treasure forever.”

In the 35 years since launching, Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential, which they will value for their whole lives. Provided with the support and dedication of such an outstanding Principal network, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act. Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all of its exciting opportunities. Stagecoach Performing Arts is also thrilled to be celebrating its 35-year anniversary this year..

With a network of over 55,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life. Many children have gone on to study and work in performing arts, from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions. Early Stages classes are available for children aged four to six and Main Stages classes take place for six to 18-year-olds every weekend during term time.

For more information about Stagecoach Stourbridge, visit https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/stourbridge or call 07976 733491.