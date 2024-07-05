'We were born on the same day three years apart – it's either fate or it was meant to be.'
What are the odds of two siblings being born on the same day but three years apart?
By Paul Jenkins
The Oldham family of Stourbridge have had 18 years to find out.
Sisters Rachel and Zoe share the same birthday on Friday, with Rachel turning 21 and Zoe 18. Whilst a lot of eyes of the nation will be fixed on a new government bedding in after the election the night before, the Oldham's will be celebrating – once more – the remarkable twist of fate.