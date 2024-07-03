Plans for children's home in Dudley have been turned down amid police concerns – here's why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is the second application for a children's home to be rejected by Dudley Council in the space of a month.

An un-named operator had wanted to turn a five-bedroom house in Stourbridge into a residential home for children in local authority care.

But the proposals sparked objections from 58 people living in the vicinity of the house in Dorchester Road, Pedmore.

Dudley Council planners have refused the application, saying the operator had failed to demonstrate that the care home was necessary, and added that it was in an unsuitable location.

Police speak out against plans for children's home in Dudley family home

Pc Bob Manson, on behalf of West Midlands Police, warned it could create a 'hotspot' for anti-social behaviour

He said: "I have objections to this on many levels.

"If not managed properly this location will be an anti-social behaviour hot spot which will lead to this being a high police demand location."

Pc Manson said the applicant had failed to outline how the site would be managed. He voiced concerns about a lack of car parking, and said the scheme was out of character with the residential nature of the area.

"There is no security plan. This property is going to house up to five very vulnerable children which include alcohol issues – these are children who are not 18 years old –learning difficulties and physical disabilities.

"The house is vulnerable as the front of the house has a slight sloping roof which makes exit and entry via the bedroom windows and is also an end house."

Dudley Council House

Children's home applicant responds to police warnings

The applicant said the home would cater for cater for four or five children, aged eight-16, who were in the care of the local authority.

A spokesman for the company said the home would not be used by violent children or those with a history of substance abuse of any kind.

He said there would be no visible external signs of what the home was used for.

"The aim of the business is to provide children with a safe and loving family home," he said.

The applicant said there would be two or three staff employed at the site at any one time.

Dudley Council explains their decision on children's home plan in Stourbridge

Head of planning Carl Mellor said the plans amounted to an institutionalised development, which would be out of keeping with the residential character of the area. He said it would also lead to an increase in noise and disturbance from vehicle movements.

Councillor Jason Thorne voiced concerns that residents of neighbouring roads had not been notified of the application.

He said the developer was a newly registered company, which had given few details about what qualifications the staff would have.

Councillor Thorne said the property did not appear to have sufficient space to cater for five children, and said the plan gave no details about a medical room or office space.

"This whole planned change of use looks more like a plan to get an HMO (house of multiple occupation) through the guise of a children’s home.

Last month Dudley Council rejected plans for a similar scheme in Kew Drive, Dudley.