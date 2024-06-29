Illegal tobacco hidden in 'intricate' hiding spot uncovered in police shop raids

West Midlands Police have assisted Dudley Council's Trading Standards teams in a group of raids in Lye High Street, Stourbridge, on Friday afternoon.

Officers from both forces swooped on three shops that were identified as being involved in the supply of illegal products, being assisted by Griff and Bran, two specially trained sniffer dogs.

With the help of both K9s, officers quickly discovered hundreds of packets of illegal tobacco hidden in hard-to-find places.