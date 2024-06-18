Halfpenny Green looking to expand and produce growers of the future

The estate at Bobbington. near Stourbridge bottles 650,000 units each year with 700 tonnes of grapes crushed to make the wine.

Now founder Martin Vickers has helped plant a new vineyard at Harper Adams University in Shropshire, in an attempt to safeguard the English wine industry by developing a new generation of talent in viticulture.

He said: "We planted the student vineyard for a sense of legacy.

“The only other venue offering viticulture courses is Plumpton College near Brighton. The industry desperately needed this facility, as do farm businesses who can diversify and become successful through wine making.”

It was Martin’s son Clive who first planted 400 vines on a tiny patch of land on their farm in 1983 and after some 40 years of ripening success, his daughters Imogen and Emily might well become the third generation of Vickers wine makers. Imogen is in her third year of her Agrifood Marketing and Business course, also at Harper Adams University

Clive said: "It would mean a lot if Imogen and Emily did follow in our footsteps, but they will embark on their own careers in their own time, which we’ll support them with.

" I’m not sure if wine runs through the blood here, but they both have an intuitive flair and understanding for the business and they would add a tremendous amount to what we do.”

Next year the output at Halfpenny Green is expected to rise to 900 tonnes and if the weather is kind, the 1 million mark might just be reached in the family business’s biggest milestone of all.

The estate boasts 14 own-label products including seven whites, three red and rosés and four sparkling wines.

Supplementing the wine operation is a charming restaurant, deli and gift shop – all run by Clive’s wife Lisa, where everything runs like clockwork. More blossoming growth can be seen in an enticing craft village and even a three-acre zoo at the back of the estate, housing meercats, reptiles and birds of prey.

Clive and his wife Lisa are refusing to slow down. They are now exploring the possibility of building a number of holiday lodges, to turn the destination into a bonafide West Midlands tourist attraction with accommodation.

Clive added: “The possibilities are endless here, but we never lose sight of the fact that we’re only as good as our wines. They’ve never been more popular and we’re proud of the reputation we have carved out for ourselves. It’s not possible without a lot of hard work and a touch of kindness from mother nature here and there.

“What we have created here is something we’re all proud of. We think we’re on our way to becoming one of the most reputable and prestigious vineyards in England, but it’s been 40 years in the making and there’s still a great deal of hard work ahead.”

