Garden blaze gets out of hand sparking calls to fire service as smoke 'covers' area

An initial report suggested there was a house fire on Meriden Avenue, Wollaston, but a crew from Stourbridge arrived to find a garden blaze had got out of hand.

The drama unfolded at around 11.50am when neighbours could smell burning and see smoke. One said: "We thought someone was having a barbecue. We didn't think anything of it then we looked outside and there was a lot of smoke," adding that rooms of their house were "covered" with smoke.

They continued: "There was piles of ash blowing into our garden.