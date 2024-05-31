Tree removed from rail line in Stourbridge as trains begin to run again

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Railway reported the issue at around 11.45am on Friday.

It said trains travelling between Kidderminster and Whitlocks End in Solihull would be subject to delays and cancellations.

The service stops at a number of well-used train stations along its route including Stourbridge Junction, Cradley Heath, Rowley Regis and Smethwick Galton Bridge.

The rail company later advised at around 2pm that the tree had been removed from the line and services were able to begin to run to timetable.

It however warned passengers of residual delays.

Rail-replacement coaches, which were placed between Stourbridge and Worcester, to shuttle between the stations, are expected to remain while the service recovers from earlier disruption.