Pictured: Faces of Cody Fisher's killers as his mum pays tribute to her 'beautiful boy'

Cody, aged 23, was stabbed to death inside Crane nightclub on Adderley Street, Digbeth, on Boxing Day, 2022.

The former Stourbridge, Bromsgrove Sporting and Birmingham City academy player had been on a night out with friends when he was attacked following an "insignificant" encounter with one of his killers on Christmas Eve.

Cody had accidentally bumped into Remy Gordon at Popworld in Solihull and the pair exchanged a few words.

Cody Fisher was fatally stabbed at a Digbeth nightclub on Boxing Day, 2022

But Gordon refused to let it go and set about trying to identify Cody from social media images he found of him on other nights out.

He learned Cody's name and that he was likely to be at the Crane nightclub on Boxing Day.

It was inside the venue, just before midnight, where the victim was surrounded before being headbutted, punched and kicked.

He was stabbed once in the chest and died from the wound at the scene.