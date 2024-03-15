More than 650 people sign open letter calling for road safety measures at busy junction

A group of concerned parents recently relaunched a campaign to improve safety for pedestrians crossing Oldswinford Cross where the Hagley Road meets the top of Glasshouse Hill and Heath Lane in Stourbridge.

Currently there is no pedestrian crossing there.

Campaigners have called on Dudley Council to review the crossing and consider making improvements, claiming there have been at least two serious accidents in the last five months.

In response, Dudley Council bosses have said that designs are now being drawn up to upgrade Oldswinford Cross in order to provide a 'pedestrian phase' and could be installed in 2024/25 subject to cost and support from the local community.

The open letter, penned by local parents Councillor Andrew Tromans, Paul Hebron, Matt Broad and Sarah Marley, has now been formally handed into Dudley Council.

In their letter the campaigning parents have called for the widening of the pavement closest to The Cross Pub on Hagley Road; further protection for pedestrians at all four crossings, an extra sequence allowing for more time for pedestrians to cross and appropriate traffic calming measures on Heath Lane and Glasshouse Hill.

In 2019 a petition was launched requesting the installation of a pedestrian crossing on the Oldswinford Cross.

Following this an additional pedestrian refuge was installed subsequently on Heath Lane by Dudley Council.

Councillor Andrew Tromans, who represents Wollaston and Stourbridge Town, said “I am very grateful to Paul, Matt and Sarah who co-wrote the open letter, Oldswinford Primary School and Oldswinford Hospital School who shared the letter with their school communities and to each and every person who took the time to sign the letter.

“I look forward to working with council officers, fellow elected representatives and the local community to see words become action.

"I will continue to campaign for pedestrian safety and traffic calming measures on Oldswinford Cross and the nearby roads.”

Last month, Councillor Damian Corfield, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “We take the safety of all road users in the borough very seriously and we are always looking to identify opportunities to improve facilities for pedestrians.

“Upgrading Oldswinford Cross to provide a pedestrian phase is on the current pedestrian facilities programme.

"The design is currently being drawn up with an intention to implement next financial year, subject to budget provision and consultation support from the local community and ward members.”