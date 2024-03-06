Dog owners issued warning by rangers at popular beauty spot near Stourbridge

Rangers at Kinver Edge have warned people to keep their pooches on a tight lead in areas of heathland this spring and summer to avoid disturbing animals that live and breed in the habitat.

The heathland is home to a range of wildlife including the Willow Warbler, a ground-nesting bird which arrives at Kinver Edge during the spring after flying more than 5,000 miles from Africa to the UK.

Rangers at the National Trust site said birds that make their nests, lay eggs and raise their chicks on the ground, including the Willow Warbler, are "easily disturbed and distressed" by dogs roaming off the footpaths.

Ewan Chapman, lead ranger, said: "March to July is breeding season for many species, so it’s really important to keep your dog on a lead at this time.

"Ground-nesting birds might be prevented from settling if they are disturbed by a dog, or if they are already nesting, they will fly away from their nests, neglecting their eggs or chicks.

"Cattle graze the heathland on Kinver Edge during the summer months. To keep you and your pet safe and to protect the livestock and wildlife that live here, look out for signs asking you to put your dog on a lead as you enter areas of sensitive habitat.

"I want to say a big thank you to all of the responsible dog walkers who are helping us look after this rare habitat and the special wildlife that live here.

"Away from the heathland, there are plenty of areas on Kinver Edge where dogs are welcome to explore off lead. The top of the Edge, the woodland and Hillfort are all good areas for dogs to roam and run free.”

Dog owners who fail to control their pet around livestock and in areas of sensitive habitats have been advised that they could face a fine or even prosecution.