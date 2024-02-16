Police concern for missing Lye woman
Police have put out a call for anyone with information about a 62-year-old who has gone missing from the Lye area and say they are concerned about her welfare.
By Paul Jenkins
Charmaine is described as being five feet five inches tall, of medium build with black hair which is greying at the front and she wears a hair clip.
When she was last seen she was wearing a long black coat, a black and white striped jumper, blue jeans and black boots. She was also carrying a white Louis Vuitton bag.
If you see Charmaine call 999 immediately quoting log 531 of February 16.