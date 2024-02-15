Crystal Leisure Centre, on Bell Street, Stourbridge, was forced to shut its pool on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported on the group's Facebook page at around 2pm, with the announcement saying it would be closed "for the rest of the day".

On Facebook, the group said: "Crystal Leisure Centre leisure pool closure Thursday, February 15.

"Due to a public Incident, the leisure pool will be closed for the remainder of the day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

A spokesperson for the Leisure Centre confirmed that the pool will be back open at regular running times at 9am tomorrow morning.

Dudley Council has been approached for comment.