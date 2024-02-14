Charity panto given mayoral stamp of approval

The Mayor of Dudley Andrew Goddard was among the guests as Mary Stevens Hospice welcomed VIPs from across the borough to its Cinderella pantomime.

Councillor Goddard was at Stourbridge Town Hall on Friday night to watch the hospice’s sixth annual pantomime, which stars Britain’s Got Talent finalist and local singer Amy Lou and former Coronation Street actor Bruce Jones.

She also met the other cast members, backstage crew and volunteers working hard to put on a run of 17 shows for families to enjoy during the half term holidays.

Councillor Goddard said: “Cinderella was a fantastic show and I was delighted to receive my invitation to the ball.

“The amount of effort that the fundraising team and volunteers put into planning and staging these annual pantomimes is really inspiring and it was fantastic to see it all come together on Friday evening.

"Not only has the show entertained lots of families during half term, it’s also raised funds to support an important cause.

“Mary Stevens Hospice is a wonderful organisation that has cared for so many people in our borough and I’m proud to support them as one of my mayoral charities.”

Amanda Bowen, head of fundraising at Mary Stevens Hospice and producer of the pantomime, said: “The Mary Stevens Hospice has been caring for residents of Dudley borough for more than 30 years.

"This is made possible by the support we receive from our compassionate local community.

“It is wonderful to be able to give something back to those who see the importance of hospice care in our borough, none more so than the Mayor of Dudley who has kindly chosen us as one of her charities.”

For more information on the hospice and the other charities supported by the Mayor of Dudley during her term, go to mayorofdudley.org.uk/charities.