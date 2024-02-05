Triathlete who suffered serious injuries after cycling over pothole is suing council after finding it still there 15 months on

Paul Hughes broke his collarbone, ribs and pelvis, damaged a lung and fractured his spinal cord when he went over a pothole on his Pinarello 8k bike in Stourbridge on October 22, 2022.

The 57-year-old, from Great Witley, spent 10 days in Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital and is still suffering pain after the accident in Sugar Loaf Lane.

He had returned to his job as a groundsman two months afterwards but has since been made redundant, which he believes is because he is now physically unable to work at the same speed.

Mr Hughes has now launched a personal injury claim against Staffordshire County Council for compensation after discovering the pothole that caused his injuries has still not been repaired

Paul Hughes suffered a broken collarbone, ribs and pelvis in a bike accident after hitting a pothole in 2022

He said: “It’s really not right that the pothole is still there, it’s dreadful. I think it’s about time this was sorted.

"Lots of people like to get out on their bikes but it’s dangerous, and it seems to get more and more dangerous each year.

“You end up riding further out into the middle of the road to avoid potholes, and then you’re in the way of cars.”

Mr Hughes suffered a broken collar bone, multiple rib fractures – known as a flail chest – a pelvic fracture and fracture of T6 spinous process, which affects the spinal cord.

He also damaged a lung and had multiple bruises and grazes, including a black eye and scratches to his face.

Mr Hughes has been cycling since his early teens and was a keen competitive cyclist and triathlete before the accident, completing many competitive events and charity rides.

Paul Hughes riding in 2021 prior to his accident

He was riding his specialist road bike along Sugar Loaf Lane away from Stourbridge and was about half a mile past the tennis club when the accident happened at about 11am.

He said: “I was lucky that two cyclists going the other way heard the crash and doubled back, and they called the ambulance.

"I can’t remember much about it, but looking back now I was quite lucky.

“My son Ryan came to meet me at the crash scene – I didn’t dare tell my wife because she would have killed me.

"I’d been cleaned up a bit in hospital before Sarah saw me.”

Paul Hughes riding in the Alps in 2015

He said he was still suffering a lot of pain in his back and collarbone, and was psychologically struggling to get back into cycling, adding: “I went with a friend back to the road where it happened. He made me ride down it and it was horrendous – I had a panic attack halfway down.

“I used to make excuses to go out on my bike – now I make excuses not to. I hope I can get back into it, but I need to get my confidence back.”

Adam Wilson, a senior associate with law firm FBC Manby Bowdler who is supporting Mr Hughes with his claim, said the fact the pothole had not been repaired in more than a year was a "disgrace".

He said: “Potholes and poorly maintained roads are a major problem in the UK, and it’s getting worse.

“We all know councils are short of money, but human lives are at risk when roads are left in this state. It’s bad enough when a car gets damaged by a pothole, but for a cyclist the consequences can be life-changing, and even life-threatening.

"I would urge anyone affected by pothole issues to make sure they log their complaint with their local council to ensure the issue is dealt with as soon as possible.

“That this pothole hasn’t been repaired in more than a year is a disgrace. Paul faces years of pain as he recovers from his injuries, and it is only right that he is compensated for his loss of earnings and his suffering.”

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: "We are sorry to hear of this and the injuries sustained, but we can’t comment on the specifics of any individual incident.

"We have one of the largest road networks in the country (6,000 kilometres) and keeping our highways in a good state of repair remains an ongoing and costly challenge.

"Last year, we completed around 16,000 pothole jobs around the county, which often consist of two or three potholes.

“The recent very wet weather has seen a rise in new pothole reports, and our crews will be carrying out numerous temporary and permanent repairs to the roads.

"All reported issues are inspected as soon as possible and assessed for their severity, and we deal with any defect that poses an immediate risk as a priority.”