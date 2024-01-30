Jailed: Shoplifter who stole goods worth almost £2,000 from Dudley shops

Ian Waterworth, 35, pleaded guilty to eleven counts of theft from a shop at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court last Thursday.

Waterworth, of Union Street, Stourbridge, was sentenced to six months and one week in prison.

His shoplifting spree, which began in December, saw him target stores in Stourbridge, Brierley Hill and Halesowen, taking items worth a total of almost £2,000.

Police gathered witness statements and reviewed CCTV footage to identify Waterworth – who was already wanted for previously failing to appear in court – as their suspect.

He was arrested in Stourbridge town centre on Wednesday and was remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance the following day.

West Midlands Police said it is making a "concerned effort" to tackle shoplifting in the region.

In a separate incident earlier this month, a 31-year-old man was sentenced to 10 and a half months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds worth of goods from two convenience stores and a petrol station in Stourbridge and Lye between October and December last year.

Again separately, a shoplifter who stole from stores across Brierley Hill, was jailed for a year in December. The 30-year-old woman had targeted various shops last year over the course of several months.

Sgt Imran Mohammed from the Stourbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We know that shoplifting has a detrimental impact on businesses but there’s a human cost as well.

"It is upsetting and sometimes frightening for staff members affected and it also has a wider impact on the local community, creating negative perceptions of an area.

"We are pleased to see Waterworth sentenced. He is another persistent shoplifter we have helped to put behind bars and we will continue in our efforts to see these offenders held to account for their actions.

"We are also here to offer support to businesses on how to improve security and discourage shoplifting through crime prevention and safeguarding advice."