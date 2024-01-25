Coffee shop and cafe at popular Black Country glass cone closes down

The Red Cone Coffee House at the Red House Glass Cone stopped trading on Monday, with a message posted to customers on Facebook and a notice pinned on the door of the venue, in High Street.

It blamed increasing costs meaning the business was no longer viable.

The post read: "It is with great sadness that we must share the news that after 11 wonderful years, the Red Cone Coffee House ceased to trade on 22nd January 2023.

"Unfortunately, ever increasing costs have meant that the Coffee House is no longer viable and despite our very best efforts, we have been unable to secure a future for the business.

"We have attempted to contact all future bookings and have been successful on all but one. If you have a future booking with us please contact us on our usual email address: info@redconecoffeehouse.co.uk

"We would like to thank all of our team, customers and colleagues for their invaluable support over the years. We have enjoyed your company, your stories and your friendship immensely."

It went on to ask people to support the small businesses still on site at the Red House Glass Cone. The cone was built at the end of the 18th century and used for the manufacture of glass until 1936.

It is one of only four cones left in the UK and supports many small units producing glass and other arts and crafts and is a popular visitor attraction in the so called 'Crystal mile' in Wordsley and Stourbridge.

Wordsley resident Eileen Wells said she was very sad to hear of the closure.

She said: "It always seemed quite busy and was a lovely place for a cup of coffee or a filling breakfast. I used to go often with friends and the staff were always lovely. I'm sad to hear they have lost their jobs.

"I hope someone can take over the business so it can re-open as a cafe. It is such a good spot amid a high-profile tourist attraction, so lets hope it is back in business soon."