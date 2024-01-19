Police issue picture of man in connection to theft and assault in Stourbridge

It happened at 6.15pm on Wednesday, December 6 when two men entered a petrol station in Oldswinford and selected and concealed food items before making their way out.

One of the men attempted to assault a staff member who challenged them and recovered the items. As he fled the store, he pushed a young boy out of the way, which resulted in injury.

Call 101 or use Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting crime 20/1063602/23.