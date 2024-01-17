Residents urged to have their say on town centre regeneration plans

The project in Stourbridge town centre, subject to approvals, will be funded by cash from the West Midlands City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS).

Proposals on the table include the installation of planters and lighting to improve the look of the town, and extra CCTV to deter crime.

The blueprint proposes a new pedestrian crossing point on the ring road to make it safer to get across.

Cycle routes will be created to make it easier to get into the centre of Stourbridge either by bike or on foot, along with new speed restrictions in parts of the town.

New flexible public spaces will also be created for community events as part of the proposals.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, said: “Stourbridge is a beautiful market town with huge potential.

“We want to make it easier for people to get into the town, and make it as attractive as we can so people want to come into Stourbridge.

“Boosting footfall boosts trade, and we need to do all we can to support town centre businesses after what has been a very difficult last few years.

“I would urge anyone with an interest in Stourbridge to have a look at the proposals and have their say. We want local people to be at the heart, driving positive changes in their towns and communities.”

People can have their say now online at regeneratingdudley.org.uk/stourbridge-consultation.

The proposals will also be on display at four drop-in sessions at Stourbridge Library, where council officers will be on hand to answer questions.

They will take place on Wednesday, January 24 from 10am to 1pm, Tuesday, January 30 from 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, February 3 from 10am to 1pm and Thursday, February 8 from 1pm to 4pm.

The consultation closes on Wednesday, February 14.