Kinver rotarians' final push for 2023 raises over £11,000 for good causes.

They staged a series of events, with the year being topped off by the traditional Christmas sleigh tour of the village and surrounding area and bucket collections at two Aldi supermarkets.

The tour was supplemented by a number of non Rotarians taking part which helped them completed the whole sleigh programme and raise £8,716 which surpassed last year's total.

The club also staged its annual coffee morning in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support when the sale of cakes, biscuits, hot and cold drinks with musical accompaniment from the village’s ukulele bank raised £720,

A wine tasting session raised £450 for the club’s charity account – a figure matched by Barclays Bank’s charity fund raising matching scheme and the annual Children in Need quiz held at The Fox, Stourton saw £700 added to the coffers.

In addition, a past presidents black-tie dinner was held when president Alan Millichip and vice president John Brown were joined by ten former holders of the office.

Alan said: " “The last three months saw the club maintain activities which have become part of its life blood and at the same time attract new members which gives us optimism for a successful 2024.

"My thanks go to all members for their efforts and to the members of the local community who have supported us so incredibly well,”