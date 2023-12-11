About 150 Stourbridge homes left in the dark by power cut

An estimated 154 properties have been impacted by the issue which was reported by National Grid at around 7.48pm on Monday.

The energy company said the power outage was caused by a fault on its low voltage network in the area.

Engineers are said to be on site, with the issue estimated to be resolved by 11pm.

Homes in the DY8 1JD, DY8 1JZ, DY8 1LD, DY8 1LE, and DY8 1LF postcode areas have been affected.

A statement on the National Grid website reads: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 7.48pm this evening and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."

Customers have been advised to visit the National Grid website for updates.