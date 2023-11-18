Sex offender jailed after graveyard assault on teenage girl

Robert Osbourne was jailed for 35 months at Wolverhampton Court on November 10, after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a female over 13 and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The 48-year-old, who was already a registered sex offender, was also given a new SHPO which has strict conditions.

The incident saw Osbourne, of Green Street, Stourbridge, approach a group of youths at a Black Country graveyard in October 2021 and asked to sit on the bench with them before making conversation.

He persuaded the girl to move away from her friends by asking her to show him where the water tap was in the graveyard, then sexually touched her.

The girl reported the incident a few days later and, following this, Osbourne was spotted in the Stourbridge area.

West Midlands Police said it managed to secure CCTV and he was identified by his sex offender manager.

DC Adrian Jackson, from the Sandwell and Dudley Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We would like to praise the bravery of the girl in reporting Osbourne’s assault.

“Her courage gives confidence to others to come forward and report sexual abuse. You will be listened to, you will be believed, and you will be supported - from your initial contact all the way to court.

“I would also like to thank her family for their support throughout the case.

"If you have been a victim of sexual assault, or think you know someone who has, there are a range of options available to you."