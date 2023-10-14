Police called to Stourbridge school following reports of 15-year-old with a knife

By Daniel Walton

Police said they have talked to a youth following reports of someone entering school grounds with a knife.

West Midlands Police were called to Pedmore High School, on Grange Lane, Stourbridge, on Thursday, October 12, to reports that someone had entered the school grounds with a weapon.

Police have now confirmed that they have talked to a 15-year-old following the reports and that no weapon was found.

West Midlands Police said: "We were called on Thursday to reports someone had entered the grounds and was suspected of having a weapon.

"A 15-year-old boy was spoken to by officers. No weapon was found."

The concerns come after an anonymous message was sent to the Express & Star which said: "I have just been made aware of an incident at Pedmore school of a suspended student from year 11 entering the school with a knife."

The school has been contacted for more information.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

