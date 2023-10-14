West Midlands Police were called to Pedmore High School, on Grange Lane, Stourbridge, on Thursday, October 12, to reports that someone had entered the school grounds with a weapon.

Police have now confirmed that they have talked to a 15-year-old following the reports and that no weapon was found.

West Midlands Police said: "We were called on Thursday to reports someone had entered the grounds and was suspected of having a weapon.

"A 15-year-old boy was spoken to by officers. No weapon was found."

The concerns come after an anonymous message was sent to the Express & Star which said: "I have just been made aware of an incident at Pedmore school of a suspended student from year 11 entering the school with a knife."