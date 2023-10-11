Hospice's Bereavement Hub to support grieving individuals in the Black Country

A previous session at the Bereavement Hub.

The Bereavement Hub, facilitated by The Mary Stevens Hospice in Stourbridge, is a compassionate space for those navigating the journey of grief.

Staff and volunteers at the hospice are pleased to announce the extension of this crucial support for the end of the year and into early 2024.

Following the success of its sessions earlier in 2023, the Bereavement Hub will commence a new six-month block of sessions starting on October 25 and continuing until March 27, 2024.

In response to comments from previous hub attendees, a special session will be held during the Christmas break to provide essential support during the festive season.

Each session will focus on a different part in the grief journey and will allow attendees to explore their thoughts and feelings in a safe and non-judgmental environment.

Kerrie Jones, bereavement service lead at The Mary Stevens Hospice said: "Our Bereavement Hub aims to offer a safe space for people to share with others who may be in a similar situation through shared experiences. A warm welcome is extended to anyone who is bereaved not just those with links to the Hospice."

The first session will run from 1:30pm – 3pm on Wednesday, October 25 at the Stourbridge Institute Social Club (12 Market Street, Stourbridge, DY8 1AD).