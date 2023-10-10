Black Country medical centre phone system fails again

Lion Health Centre.

Lion Health Care in Stourbridge is unable to accept or make phone calls due to "a router problem".

The health practice on Lowndes Road warned patients about the problem on social media. This is the third time this year the system has gone down.

A centre spokesman said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience this morning but the Practice is experiencing issues with its external router meaning we are unable to make or receive phone calls throughout the practice.

"This is unfortunately completely outside of our control and we are working with our supplier and external organisations to resolve this as quickly as possible."

However, patients expecting a phone call with a doctor will still have an appointment.

The spokesman added: "Telephone appointments will be made as normal from alternative phones.

"We have opened up more online bookable appointments and you are able to take appointment requests at the desk as normal. We have flu clinics on throughout the day so please be aware if you do attend surgery, there may be a short wait whilst we manage this.

"As soon as we are able we will resume service as normal- thank you for your patience with this."