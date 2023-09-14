Mom and son take on charity challenge to scale the height of Ben Nevis via climbing walls

11-year-old Zaki smiling with his mom, Alice.

11-year-old Zaki is partially sighted and has used audiobooks supplied by Calibre Audio since he was 5.

Him and his mum, Alice, joined a team of staff and supporters from the charity on Friday to attempt to equal the 1,344m height of Ben Nevis by tackling 168 climbing walls all within 60 minutes.

Each team member had a target of 28 walls and Zaki smashed his target, scaling a total of 38 walls while Alice completed 30 helping the team to success in the challenge.

The pair raised £555 in sponsorship while the whole team raised a total of £2,361 for Calibre Audio.

Explaining why they took part in the challenge Alice said: “Calibre is a charity at the centre of my son’s life - there isn’t a day that goes by when he doesn’t list to a story from Calibre, he takes them everywhere.

“It’s been such a great learning tool for him - history, culture, geography, nature – he’s picked up so much as well as comforting him and allowing him to switch off for a bit.

“We’re delighted to be able to help spread the word about what a great charity it is. We’ve had a fabulous time taking part and Zaki has been so excited about reaching and exceeding his target of walls.”

To boost funds even further, the Calibre team was also awarded a bonus sum of £1,000 by organisers The Clare Foundation for being the charity who raised the most money.

Calibre Audio chief executive, Anthony Kemp, who was also part of the team, said: "It was a tough challenge and we’re so grateful to Zaki and Alice for taking part. We’d also like to thank everyone who sponsored them.

“We know that giving those who struggle to read print through a visual or physical impairment or a condition like dyslexia, access to literature through audiobooks has massive benefits that go far beyond the audiobook itself.

“It is very often life-changing for the adults and children we support and the money raised will help us continue to make this difference.”

You can still donate to support the team at: justgiving.com/campaign/calibre-climb.

Calibre Audio is a charity offering an audiobook lending service to adults and children in the UK who struggle to read print as a result of conditions such as visual impairment, dyslexia, autism, ADHD, stroke, brain injury or other physical or neurological conditions that prevent holding a book.

Members can receive their audiobooks on memory sticks through the post or they can stream and download them via the charity’s digital services for a small charge of £3 per month or £30 per year.

Overseas members with print disabilities are also able to access the digital service for a small charge. Membership is free for under 18s.