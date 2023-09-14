Can you help Neil restore this former Midland Electricity Board truck to its former glory?

Vehicle enthusiast Neil James owns a former Midland Electricity Board truck and is appealing for some original Welford plaques to finish off the vehicle.

Neil James, 60, from Stourbridge, says he has managed to restore the bodywork of the 22-year-old former Midland Electricity Board truck but is hoping someone out there has any photos or can give some information on the livery of the lorry, so that he can restore that back to its original paintwork colour too.

Neil said: "I restored the lorry itself around seven or eight years ago. It's a 1991 J reg lorry.

"It is a hobby of mine and I have restored quite a few trucks over the years.

"I did the bodywork but now I want to restore it back to its original livery too, but I cannot find any pictures of them anywhere.

"I've searched around and there aren't any photos of them brand new, so I'm hoping somebody out there may have had a fleet of them or they may have some photos for when they were in service, so that I can use it to bring this back to life.

"There were also three Welford body plaques around the truck that I am searching for too, and so if anybody has some available or they could put me in touch with someone that may, then I'd like for them to get in touch with me."