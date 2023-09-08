Residents rejoice with burst water main repaired and traffic issues addressed

Hagley Road, which has now reopened, was heavily affected by the burst water mains

Last Wednesday, residents of Hagley reported issues stemming from a burst main on the busy A491 Hagley Road.

People living off Hagley Road, Pedmore Hall Lane and at nearby Wychbury Hill had been affected by flowing water.

Residents of the area have now praised the quick work of Severn Trent Water following the completion of the works, with the road now reopened to all traffic.

Jon Hughes, 54, of Hagley Road, said: "It was a real mess when it happened. The road here was absolute havoc. The workers have done an amazing job really.

"This road is usually quite bad, the burst water main really exacerbated the issue. I can't fault the workers, they stuck to the timeline they promised and got it sorted - well done."

Dudley Council announced the issue on social media, saying that Severn Trent Water was dealing with the situation and that roadworks would be in place until today.

Carol-Ann Price, another resident of the road, said: "It was unfortunate really. The traffic was absolutely horrible.

"I originally came down to have a look and it was almost flooding the cars, it was that high. Well done to the council though, they responded quite fast to it and it's back open now."

Speaking on Wednesday, bus passenger Jane Bennett was shocked at how high the water was. She said: "I was on the bus, it covered the floor of the bus."

Pedmore Lane on Wednesday afternoon

A Severn Trent Water spokesperson said: "Our teams attended to a burst water pipe on the A491, that’s now been fixed and the road reinstated quickly.

"We’d like to say thank you to everyone for their patience as we carried out the repairs and got things back to normal as soon as possible, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience that was caused."