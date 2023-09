A Stourbridge road will be closed for almost three weeks due to a gas main replacement. Photo: Google.

Dudley Council has announced that it intends to make a temporary order to close Bromwich Lane in Pedmore to facilitate the gas main work.

The road will be closed at 9.30am on Monday, September 11 and it is anticipated that the works will be completed by 6pm on Friday, September 29.

As a result of the order, all vehicles will be prohibited from entering or proceeding on Bromwich Lane from its junction with Hagley Road to its junction with Redlake Drive.

It will also prohibit all vehicles from waiting, loading, or unloading.

Diversions for all vehicular traffic shall be via Hagley Road, Redlake Road, Worcester Lane, and vice versa.

Exemptions will be provided for emergency service vehicles, local authority vehicles, and statutory undertaker vehicles at the time of an emergency, as well as any vehicle used in connection with the gas main replacement.

The order will remain valid for a maximum duration of 18 months to allow for unexpected events, or until the said works are completed, whichever is earlier.