MP seeks assurance over Stourbridge Barclays' closure

Barclays have confirmed it is closing the branch on Friday December 15, saying there has been a big impact on the number of customers using the branch, with many using the app, online or telephone banking.

They say they are planning to open Barclays Local, a cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

Ms Webb said she would be writing to Barclays and meeting with representatives next week and expressing concern that some customers might be inconvenienced by the branch, in Upper High Street, closing.

She said: "It is good that the high street will still have a post office which people can use and there are a number of free to use cash points within a short distance of Barclays in line with the government's policy of making sure everyone has access to such a facility within three miles of where they live.

"There is no doubt people's patterns of shopping and every day activities on the high street have changed and banks seem to be closing or at least down sizing a lot – this is not uncommon.

"But it is important that people who don't have access to the internet or apps or want to address questions they have face to face with a member of staffs gets the opportunity to do so and I will be expressing this when I meet with Barclays."

In July, people power won the day when Barclays planned to close its Wombourne branch, with a protest by customers and MP Gavin Williamson seeing a staffed service set up at the library.

A spokesman for Barclays said: "Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority now choosing online banking.

"This is reflected at the Stourbridge branch, and as we adapt, we are finding new ways to support our customers by maintaining our community presence with options for customers who still require in-person support.”