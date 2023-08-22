Black Country MP needs public votes to have her pet crowned Westminster Dog of the Year

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb poses with her dog Sidney Pickles

Suzanne Webb and her three-year-old Cocker Spaniel Sidney Pickles are hoping to be named top dogs in Westminster Dog of the Year 2023, which is taking place in September at Victoria Tower Gardens in London.

Organised jointly by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, the event has been running since 1992 and is open to all dog-loving MPs and their four-legged friends of all ages, breeds, shapes and sizes, pedigree and crossbreed alike, to compete for the title.

This year the event focuses on responsible dog ownership, and how, through training, socialisation, and responsible owner behaviour, people can help dogs to lead happy and healthy lives.

Ms Webb, MP for Stourbridge, is also hoping for public support in the Sir David Amess Pawblic Vote, in which the MPs and their canine companions are seeking votes from their constituents.

The award is named in memory of the late Conservative MP who was a staunch advocate for the competition and had campaigned tirelessly to improve and protect dog welfare throughout his life.

Additional judging will be carried out on the day of the event on September 14 by representatives from Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, who will consider the contestants on their dog-related deeds.

Ms Webb MP said: “Sid always makes me and my team laugh and smile when he comes into the office and joins us on constituency visits, making sure everyone is in a good mood and offering cuddles.

"His job doesn’t stop over the weekend, as he helps to keep me active on our long walks.

"Even though he can be a little bit naughty, I think he’s Westminster Dog of the Year material because of his big personality and being the ultimate cuddle monster.

"Everyone that meets him is showered with love and affection and always leaves with a big smile on their face.”