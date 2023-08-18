Cyclist seriously injured and road closed after accident with van

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a van at a junction.

The crash happened on Amblecote High Street, at the junction of Wollaston Road and Richardson Drive, just before 2.30pm today.

Paramedics performed emergency treatment on the cyclist at the scene before he was rushed to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a van and a cyclist at the junction of Richardson Drive at 2.25pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"The cyclist, a man, was treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, for further assessment."

The road was still closed in the early evening. National Express buses had been diverted since the accident and there was congestion throughout Stourbridge and Brierley Hill due to the road closure.

