Disabled man robbed of wallet in street - police issued image of woman they'd like to find

Police in Stourbridge want to talk to this woman after a disabled man's wallet was stolen. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation following the robbery, which happened on Vauxhall Road in Stourbridge at around 8pm on July 15 and saw the wallet grabbed from his bag.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this woman after a disabled man was robbed of his wallet in Stourbridge.

"It was grabbed from his bag in Vauxhall Road at just before 8pm on 15 July.