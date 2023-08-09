Disabled man robbed of wallet in street - police issued image of woman they'd like to find

By James VukmirovicStourbridgePublished: Last Updated:

Police have issued a photo of a woman they'd like to find after disabled man was robbed of his wallet.

Police in Stourbridge want to talk to this woman after a disabled man's wallet was stolen. Photo: West Midlands Police
Police in Stourbridge want to talk to this woman after a disabled man's wallet was stolen. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the investigation following the robbery, which happened on Vauxhall Road in Stourbridge at around 8pm on July 15 and saw the wallet grabbed from his bag.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this woman after a disabled man was robbed of his wallet in Stourbridge.

"It was grabbed from his bag in Vauxhall Road at just before 8pm on 15 July.

"Anyone with info is asked to contact us via Live Chat, or by calling 101, and quote 20/615087/23."

Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News