Mothers who fled Ukraine host charity dinner to raise money for medical equipment

The charity dinner in Stourbridge raised money for medical equipment for Ukraine.

More than 50 guests, including representatives of local rotary clubs and Dudley Council, came to the fundraiser on Saturday, which was supported by the Rotary Club of Stourbridge.

Popular Ukrainian dishes were presented to guests - including borscht, banosh, pancakes, and cabbage rolls - having been prepared by more than 15 volunteers under the guidance of a Ukrainian chef.

In addition to lunch, the guests listened to Ukrainian folk and modern songs performed by two Ukrainian performers.

The event was organized by Olena Ostrova and Oksana Didytska, two mothers who were forced to leave Ukraine with their children after war broke out.

In a speech at the dinner, Olena Ostrov said: "The Ukrainians were touched that the British opened their houses to them when the Ukrainians needed shelter.

"Ukrainians are also very hospitable, and in our tradition this is a generous treat for guests. We would like to show our hospitality to our guests today, to acquaint them with our culture."

Guests Rosie and Michael Evers said: "In spite of the rain we had a very warm welcome from the Ukranians, looking delightful in their national costume.

"The food they provided for us was amazing, a feast of different flavours beautifully presented.

"We were entertained too throughout by music - Ukrainian singing accompanied by unusual instruments, played by a very accomplished musician.

"Altogether a wonderful occasion which was thoroughly enjoyed by all."

The money raised as a result of the event will be used to purchase ultrasound scanners that help identify shell fragments in the human body.