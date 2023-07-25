New package of investment set to help improve town centre access

The package of improvements will aim to improve access around Stourbridge

Blueprints are being drawn up for a range of walking and cycling improvements in Stourbridge.

Once secured, the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS) money will help give people more travelling options when visiting the town.

The work will add to a £59,000 public art project in the town and the £70,000 changing places toilet facilities in Stourbridge Town Hall and there are also plans for a £100,000 pocket park in the town centre to make better use of space.

The council is also looking at extending the town’s conservation area.

The proposals would be subject to a public consultation later this year and the CRSTS business case will then require approval from the West Midlands Combined Authority once signed off by the council’s cabinet.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, said: "These are exciting draft proposals and when they come to fruition they will help bring more people into the town by alternative methods.

"That is also good news for businesses and it’s vital we continue to invest in our town centres in this way so that they can thrive.

"We will begin working on the detail of the proposals but local people must be at the heart of that, giving them an opportunity to help shape this exciting future for Stourbridge town centre."

The public art project is due to complete in the spring next year and is funded by Community Infrastructure Levy

The changing places toilet facility is expected to be open in spring next year and is funded from Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

A business case will be drawn up and submitted to the combined authority for walking and cycling improvements.