TV comedian backs campaign to save comedy venue

By Paul JenkinsStourbridgePublished:

A television comedian has thrown his weight behind a campaign to save an entertainment venue in Stourbridge which is under threat.

Wayne Beese who is behind a campaign to save popular entertainment venue Katie Fitzgerald's
Russell Kane played two 'secret gigs' this week at Katie Fitzgerald's in Enville Street which is the subject of a crowd funding campaign after a land dispute with a neighbour. It is owned by couple Trina Keane and Eddy Morton who previously ran it as a pub before turning it into a concert venue.

Kane was invited by Black Country comedian Wayne Beese, who hosts his Funny Beeseness comedy club at the venue, which has existed as a pub since the 1900s.

The fund, which had a target of £5,000 was reached by Kane putting the final £10 in – the money will be used to cover work needed to be done outside the venue.

Lower Gornal based Wayne, a former Shrosphire Star reporter who runs Funny Beeseness across six different Midlands venues, started stand up comedy in 2013 and first performed at Katie Fitzgerald's a year later.

He said: "Katie's was our first home and will always be home. The place for so many magical memories for my family, the place that has helped attract so many incredible acts over the last nine years to make us laugh and forget life for a while.

"It's just a really special venue for me personally and my family. It's the first venue we took on so everything we learnt about putting comedy shows on, we learnt there."

"From my point of view, I've done venues of all sizes. For example we run at Brierley Hill Civic and Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, but in my experience the small venues are still the best ones to do comedy ­- if you are on the front row at Katie's you are literally 18 inches away from the act and you can't replicate that.

"Eddy and Trina are two of the most wonderful, giving people you could ever wish to meet. They have put their hearts and souls into making Katie's the incredible venue it is today.

"Behind the smiles they would have greeted you with over the last few months, they have been been under so much pressure and now need the help of the people they have served.

" It's just always an absolute joy to perform there and that's why I want to do all I can to save it – to lose it would be heartbreaking to lose it."

To contribute to the crowd funder go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/katies-appeal

