Banned driver jailed for ploughing into pregnant woman given extra prison time after getting behind wheel while on bail

Aqeel Ahmed

Aqeel Ahmed, of Shepherds Brook Road, Lye, was already disqualified when he was caught driving a BMW 3 Series in Lutley Lane, Halesowen last month.

At the time he was on bail for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury while disqualified from driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance, offences he admitted in February.

After being stopped on June 13, the 20-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance when he appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on July 3.

On Monday, the same court gave him an eight-week jail term just days after a three-and-a-half-year sentence was imposed by the city's crown court for ploughing into Kaitlyn Bustin on June 27 last year.

Last week Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how Ahmed lost control of his family's newly purchased black BMW while driving along Junction Road, Stourbridge.

He clipped the kerb before mounting the pavement, hitting a lamppost and Miss Bustin, who was out walking her dog with her brother. Miss Bustin was 18 years old at the time and six months pregnant with a baby girl who was stillborn as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Ahmed briefly inquired how she was before fleeing the scene on foot.

Judge Rhona Campbell said Ahmed had been banned from the road for 12 months in September last year after being caught drug driving with cannabis in his system two months earlier.

Speaking after his jailing last week, DC Chris Ridge from West Midlands Police's Central Motorway Policing Group, said: “Aqeel Ahmed’s irresponsible behaviour that day resulted in a woman being seriously injured and the tragic loss of the baby she was carrying.

“Ahmed shouldn’t even have been on the road that day as he selfishly chose to ignore the driving ban he was serving but he’s going to prison now and I hope he takes the time there to reflect on his actions.”