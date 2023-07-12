Stourbridge pub giving away free pints to celebrate the tradition of pub banter

The Railway pub in Lye. Photo: Google

The Railway in Lye, near Stourbridge, will be giving away pints of Foster’s to thirsty customers.

There is a maximum of two pints per customer, and the offer closes when the £1,000 bar tab has been used up.

The offer is part of a campaign by Foster’s to celebrate the tradition of pub banter.

A third of pub goers admit to exaggerating tales they tell in the local – with many bending the truth about how fun a night out actually was and how often they get chatted up.

A nationwide poll of 2,000 adult pub-goers found 53 per cent of those who have 'gone over the top' have done so to get a laugh from their mates.

Nearly a quarter have overstated how much things cost them, 16 per cent haven’t been totally honest about the number of former lovers they’ve had, while 12 per cent have claimed their spicy food tolerance is more robust than it actually is.

Men were more likely than women to exaggerate their tales in almost every category, except when it came to overstating how fancy their holiday hotel was.

Londoners, meanwhile, were much more likely to overstate their sporting prowess or say they’d snogged a celebrity.

Among all respondents, more than a quarter have been called out for exaggerating their tales, and of these, 39 per cent are adamant that what they were saying was totally true.

The research was commissioned by Foster’s, who created the ‘Cock and Bull Detector’ with the help of a professional polygraph examiner to help pub goers’ prove the incredible stories they tell down the pub are true – rather than a load of cock and bull.

The term ‘Cock and Bull’ came about hundreds of years ago in Stony Stratford near Milton Keynes, where coaches travelling between London and Birmingham changed horses at two of the main inns.

One inn was called The Cock, and the other The Bull, and this is where visitors exaggerated their tales with a pint in hand.

To launch the Foster’s Cock and Bull Detector, TV personality Tom Skinner, who rose to fame by appearing in Series 15 of The Apprentice, visited the Bull Inn in Essex to test the machine for himself.

He said: “I’m often called out for telling stories that people think are cock and bull when in fact they’re 100 per cent true!

"I was thrilled that Foster’s have created the Cock and Bull Detector to show that I was telling the truth once and for all.”

Matt Saltzstein, beer brand director at Foster’s, said: “We’ve all raised an eyebrow after hearing something over a beer in the pub. Our research shows some people are willing to exaggerate just about anything, but more often than not, it is with the intention to raise a smile or two among their mates.