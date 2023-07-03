Dudley man jailed for 12 years for sexually assaulting a woman on canal path

Luke Hill, 36 (Photo: Staffordshire Police).

Luke Hill, 36, from Lye in Dudley, approached the victim on a canal path in Stourbridge in May last year.

He harassed the victim and asked her for sex. He then forced himself on her, punched her in the face, and sexually assaulted her.

Whilst fighting against Hill, the woman managed to get the attention of a number of people who were in the area at the time.

They rushed over and chased after Hill who got away on his bike.

The incident was reported to police and officers were sent to find out who was responsible for the attack.

Hill was arrested on May 18, 2022, and questioned by detectives in custody.

Following a trial, Hill was found guilty by the jury and was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Monday (June 26) for assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm and sexual assault.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

DC Laura Turner, who dealt with the case, said: “I’m happy that we’ve been able to secure justice for the victim in this case and put a dangerous offender behind bars.

“I’d like to commend the victim for her quick thinking and immense bravery, both during this incident and for supporting us with our investigation afterwards.