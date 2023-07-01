It's a piece of cake as Stourbridge councillor opens new shop.

Councillor Cat Eccles cuts the ribbon at Cake Box Stourbridge as colleagues and shop staff look on

Cake Box has 200 stores across the country, with Stourbridge's the newest, The shop offers a large range of freshly prepared cream and cheesecakes for celebrations of all kinds, as well as selling them by the slice/.

To celebrate the new store, Wollaston and Stourbridge councillor Cat Eccles cut the ribbon as she visited the store, along with colleagues Andrew Tromans and Mohammed Hanif from the Lye and Stourbridge North ward.

Passers by were given free cake and their was a balloon arch, with an air dancer providing entertainment.

Franchisee Anter Dasoria said: "We hope the shop will provide something new on the high street and it is for everyone who is wanting to celebrate any occasion from a birthday to a graduation and all things in between – we also provide a click and collect service where you can have a bespoke cake made for you.

"It was nice to see a good crowd turn out today and I am grateful to the three ward councillors for turning up to our official opening and enjoying some of the products on offer."

The Cake Box is open seven days a week at 106 High Street, Stourbridge.