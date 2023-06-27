Well-known pub with gin bar and microbrewery to be sold at auction

The Windsor Castle in Lye

The Windsor Castle Inn, Printworks Brewery and Dr Hardwickes Gin Bar on Stourbridge Road, Lye, has a guide price of more than £475,000.

It is going under the hammer at Bond Wolfe’s online auction on July 13.

The free house has featured ales produced on the premises.

The freehold property is on the busy Lye Cross junction of Stourbridge Road and Pedmore Road.

Ron Darlington, consultant director at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is a rare – almost unique – opportunity to own a piece of history, a successful and established licensed premises, microbrewery, bed and breakfast and offices.

“A well-known and popular free house, the pub has recorded sales of £454,900 net of VAT for the year ending September 30, 2022, with a gross profit margin of 65 per cent, not including any free trade or mail order sales from the Printworks Brewery.

“The Printworks Brewery was originally part of Sadlers Brewery's production plant and was rebranded in 2019.

“It lies to the rear of the pub’s beer stores and includes brewery, fermenting and cold rooms, with a capacity for approximately 60 brewer’s barrels per week.

“This is a prominent free house with four letting rooms, an external drinking area and car parking for approximately 10 vehicles.”

The gin bar

The pub’s ground floor includes the main bar area with a timber bar servery, high tables, a piano and further areas including a Victorian-style fireplace, a dining area for up to 90 covers, a trade kitchen, preparation and freezer room.

The brewery

The first floor has a gin room, customer toilets, four separate offices and a laundry room, and there are four double bedrooms – two with en suites and two with their own private shower room.