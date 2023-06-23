Mother calls Finley an inspiration following award win

Jo, Finley and Paul Hill pose ahead of the award ceremony. Photo: Colin Baldwin

Jo Hill said her son Finley was such an inspiration to everyone after he became the recipient of the John Petchey Young Hero of the Year award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards at the Tower of London.

The award recognises young supporters aged 16 or under who have made a difference to the lives of other people with blood cancer, either by supporting Anthony Nolan or inspiring others to support the charity.

Finley, alongside members of his family, has documented his journey through stem cell transplants and treatments of his rare immune system disorder familial HLH, which causes damaged and enlarged organs, which was diagnosed seven years ago.

The 11-year-old, who lives in Belbroughton and goes to school at Hagley Primary School, has become an internet sensation with his Facebook page "Finley the Fabulous" and was acknowledged for his work on the page urging young people to sign up to the stem cell donor register with the award on Wednesday, June 14.

Lauren Petchey (l) presents the award to Finley. Photo: Colin Baldwin

Jo Hill said Finley was a special kid and spoke of her immense pride at his achievements.

She said: "I'm just so proud of him and, more than anything, just the way he has handled himself throughout the last seven years and the way he bounces back and is so resilient as once he's able to sit up and get on with things, he does it with a smile on his face.

"We know at home when we've got him back as he gets back to being annoying and a typical cheeky 11-year-old and for him to go through more than any adult would go through in their entire life and just get on with life is something we can all live by."

Ms Hill was also quick to praise the two stem cell donors who helped Finley, Jose Nata Da Silva from Brazil who donated in 2019 and the unknown 45-year-old Portuguese man whose donation was a 10-out-of-10 match for Finley.

She said: "With them having been ready on a life-saving stem cell register, Finley wouldn't be here as we were told back in 2019 that they didn't expect him to survive transplant and he needed a 10-out-of-10 match.

"Jose bought him more time after his donation and then this 10-out-of-10 was on the register, which was amazing as they weren't given Finley great odds, and these two will forever be heroes and amazing people."

Finley gets up to receive his award. Photo: Colin Baldwin

Ms Hill said the Facebook page had taken on a life of its own, having originally been a way of just letting people know of Finley's progress, rather than sending out messages to 40 to 50 people, and said it had also served a useful purpose of encouraging people to join the donors register.

She said: "We started the page as it was the easiest way of letting people know about Finley and how he was getting on with hospital and tests and everything, rather than sending out messages.

"It's grown from there as it gave us a really good opportunity to tell people about the stem cell donors register and ask them to share it as a lot of people would say they would, but they're over 55, so we tell them to share it and make more people aware of it.

"I don't think it's down to people not wanted to sign up, but more that they don't know about it, so it's a way of promoting stem cell donors and thanking people for all the messages of love and support.

"Also, as Finley has got a bit older, he's taken more time on it as he loves everything to do with stage and screen, so it's given him his own little platform to do some fun updates and show off like any 11-year-old would."

Finley's work on the page with urging young people, aged 16 to 30, to help save others in his position by signing up to the stem cell donor register online at anthonynolan.org saw him win the Young Hero of the Year award, having attended the awards with his mum and dad Paul.

Finley continues to be an inspiration to everyone, says his mother Jo

Ms Hill said the award was a wonderful achievement for Finley and said he would continue doing his work on the page to raise awareness, saying that only four per cent of the world and two per cent of the UK were registered as stem cell donors.

She said Finley would likely continue doing this for the rest of his life and said he continued to be an inspiration for everyone.