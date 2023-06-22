Stourbridge town centre to ban vehicles for carnival day

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 02/07/17 Stourbridge Carnival. .

The annual celebration of the town's culture is on Sunday, July 2 and thousands of visitors are expected for the first carnival in three years.

The council lodged a temporary Road Traffic Act order on June 21 for the closures from 6am until 8pm.

Any vehicle not meant to be in the town during the carnival will be towed away.

The majority of the town centre will be free from vehicles allowing for market stalls and installations to be erected.

High Street (from St John’s Road to Market Street), Market Street (from High Street for its entire length) and Bell Street (from the Stourbridge Institute car park entrance to Market

Street). Talbot Street, Duke Street, Coventry Street, Lower High Street, Queen Street and Drury Lane will all be totally closed.

However, emergency service, local authority vehicles and undertakers can still use the road as can carnival vehicles.

Anyone who wants to inspect the order can see the details plans at Dudley Council House.

Stalls will be erected in the High Street and Market Street, and Talbot Street will host fairground rides.

St Thomas Church will host a rest area, refreshments and light music and will also be offering bell tower tours.

At the top of Coventry Street there will be live entertainment with local bands and singers taking to the stage with DJs from Black Country Radio.

Black Country comedians The Fizzogs will be making an appearance. Vintage vehicles will be in Lower Street and by the clock will be dance and karate groups showcasing their talent.

The carnival is part of the month long Black Country Festival which sees towns celebrate the history and culture of region. The previous day will see the Halesowen Carnival take place at Highfields Park between 11.30am and 8pm,

Gornal Funday at Ellowes Hall Sports College, from noon and 4pm and Netherton Park Funday & Music Festival, Netherton Park, from 10am to 9.30pm.