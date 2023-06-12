Skydive in memory of Stourbridge schoolboy who died from brain cancer raises £900 for charity

Chloe Davies during her skydive

Chloe Davies took part in the skydive in aid of the charity Brain Tumour Research on Saturday.

The inspiration behind her Jump for Hope was her best friend’s son, Riley Gregersen who died of an aggressive glioblastoma (GBM) in August 2021, aged just nine.

The schoolboy was diagnosed with a life-limiting brain tumour in January 2020 after suffering a seizure at his after-school club.

The shock news came after weeks of various symptoms, which included tiredness and a tremor in his right arm.

Riley Gregersen died aged nine

Chloe, 26, and Riley’s mum, Gemma, 31, became best friends after working together at a property maintenance company four years ago.

Chloe, who lives in Birmingham, said: “Riley used to try and hide the tremor of his arm, you could see he felt embarrassed by it. I never imagined it would be the sign of something so devastating.”

He had debulking surgery a month later which removed almost half the tumour.

Intensive radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment followed, however, Riley’s prognosis remained stark.

A few months later the tumour had returned and an MRI scan confirmed four new tumours on his spine.

Despite raising tens of thousands of pounds for private treatment in Germany, he was too poorly to travel.

Riley died on August 31, 2021.

Riley with his mum Gemma

Chloe said: “Gemma is one of the strongest people I know. The strength she showed during Riley’s diagnosis and that she continues to show now, fighting to find a cure – she is a force.”

Last year, Chloe took part in the 10k steps a day in February challenge for the charity.

But she raised the bar by jumping 10,000ft from the Shropshire sky at the weekend.

She said: “It was really great to take part in the challenge last year where I felt like I was making a difference and really knew why I was doing it.

“When Gem saw there was a skydive she mentioned it to me but said how much she’s scared of heights so I volunteered to do it for her.

“It was amazing, an unreal experience. I want to do it again. I was so calm and confident, I said that Riley must have been looking over me.

"The reunion with Gemma when I landed was emotional."

Chloe Davies and Riley’s mum Gemma after the skydive

Chloe set out to raise £480 but has ended up raising nearly double the amount at £900.

She added: "To know that this money will be used towards research into brain tumours, is to know that although Riley is no longer here, his legacy lives on.”

One in three people know someone affected by a brain tumour.

They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Riley’s story is incredibly sad. We’re grateful to have been supported by Gemma throughout his diagnosis and long after his death. It’s people like Gemma and Chloe who will help us find a cure for this horrible disease, including better treatment options for patients.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK.