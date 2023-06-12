Brave youngster shortlisted for award around cancer battle

Finley Hill has been shortlisted for an award for his work promoting blood cancer treatment

Finley Hill from Belbroughton has been shortlisted for the John Petchey Young Hero of the Year at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards.

The award recognises young supporters aged 16 or under who have made a difference to the lives of other people with blood cancer, either by supporting Anthony Nolan or inspiring others to support the charity.

The 11-year-old, who goes to school at Hagley Primary School, has undergone two stem cell transplants after being diagnosed with rare immune system disorder familial HLH, which causes damaged and enlarged organs.

The first in late 2019 came following a donation from Jose Nata Da Silva from Brazil, while his second transplant happened on December 12 last year following a donation by a 45-year-old man from Portugal, which was found to be a 10-out-of-10 match.

Throughout the process, Finley and his family have documented his progress through his Facebook page "Finley the Fabulous", including the emotional moment when he ran the end of treatment bell for the second time.

Through his Facebook video reports, he has been doing his bit to urge young people, aged 16 to 30, to help save others in his position by signing up to the stem cell donor register online at anthonynolan.org

He also posted a message to say he has been shortlisted for the award, saying: "I’m honoured to have been nominated in the John Petchey Young Hero award category.

"Even if I don’t win it will be such a special night that I’m humbled and grateful to be a part of.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Tower of London on Wednesday.

Henny Braund MBE, chief executive at Anthony Nolan, said: “Finn is such an inspiration to us here at Anthony Nolan.

"The John Petchey Young Hero of the Year award recognises a young supporter who has made a difference in the lives of blood cancer patients, and like all our nominees, Finn is a shining example.