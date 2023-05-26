Eight acre garden to open to public

George Williams and Enville Hall (his family home).

Enville Hall Gardens, in Enville and Stalybridge Estates, Stourbridge, will open its doors to the public on Sunday, June 4, to help raise money for the nearby St Mary's Church on Bridgenorth Road.

The gardens will open to the public, showing off eight acres of beautiful plants and wildlife, with this year's events featuring the rhododendrons and azaleas in full bloom.

George Williams, assistant estate manager, said: "It's something that we put on every year, always in the aid of St Mary's Church, this year we thought we would put on an exhibition of the coronation memorabilia that we have in the archives.

"The weather is looking really good for the day so we expect an amazing turnout. We are really looking forward to it, everyone is welcome, as well as well-behaved dogs, it will be a fantastic day.

The halls will also hold an exhibition of artefacts from the Enville Hall archive relating to past coronations, including engravings of the coronations of Charles II on April 23, 1661, and Queen Victoria on June 28, 1838.

Also on show will be two large volumes of paintings of the coronation of George IV on July 19, 1821.

Reverend Richard Clarkson, reverend at St Mary's Church, said: "This is a great event that will help raise money for the upkeep of the church, as you can imagine it's quite expensive to maintain a 600-year-old building so we appreciate all the help we receive.

"We are really looking forward to the event, the hall will also have a fantastic show of artefacts from past coronations, including pieces from the 16th century, it's going to be a great day. We really want to thank Peter and Diana for hosting the event and continuing the help the church."

Visitors will be able to walk around the historic gardens, including the woodland walks and wildlife areas, as well as enjoy homemade teas and cakes and even pick up some new flowers in the plant sale.

The doors to the gardens open from 1pm to 5pm, with refreshments available at the location. Admission for the event is £5 per person, with children under the age of 16 able to enter for free.