RAF veterans wanted for 40s weekend

The 40s weekend takes place in July

The 1940's Weekender on July 15-16 is being held at the former RAF Bobbington, now known as Halfpenny Green Airport in Stourbridge.

The event is set to feature period trade stalls, numerous re-enactment groups, military vehicles, interviews and live history talks as well as a 1940’s hangar dance on the Saturday night.

Organiser Kevin Taylor said: "We've been in touch with the Friends of Stanmore Country Park to see if we can identify any remaining Veterans from RAF Bridgnorth, or relatives who may have some wartime stories and the like, to come and join us."