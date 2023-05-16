Locals marvel at unexpected swarm of bees at Black Country railway station

The swarm of bees outside Stourbridge Junction Railway Station.

A woman who spotted the swarm of bees at Stourbridge Junction Railway Station posted on a local community Facebook page: "Just got off the train from Stourbridge and there are all these bees on the overflow car park.

"Not sure why they would be on the floor like this? Are they having a rest? Don’t know much about bees but will they be safe here and move on themselves?"

People swarmed to the comments, with many saying the bees were likely protecting their queen.

One person said: "They're protecting the queen, she must have fell out of the hive."

Another added: "The queen will be in there somewhere, once she wants to move on she will and they will ‘swarm’ after her. Not the best place for a rest but they will move on."

One person had seen a swarm at the Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge and wondered if the bees could have migrated from there.

Many people believed the bees to be simply resting, but one person thought there could be another reason for the appearance and said: "It’s the bee police, they have been conducting a sting operation on local public transport services."