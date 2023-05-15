Stourbridge hospice running ‘Make a Will’ charity campaign throughout May

The Mary Stevens Hospice in Stourbridge.

The hospice has teamed up with four local will writers and solicitors from across the Dudley Borough to help administer the initiative and raise much-needed funds for the hospice.

If you sign up to write or revise your will during the month of May, half of your fee will be donated to the hospice to help with its £3.5 million annual operating costs.

Glover Priest, King Will's Wills, Talbots Law, and Wall James Chappell are the four partners assisting the hospice this May and you can select the best will writer or solicitor for your needs during the sign-up process.

Alex Winstanley, trusts, foundations and legacies manager at The Mary Stevens Hospice said: "Make a Will Month is a fantastic opportunity to update or write your will, which is one of those jobs that we all know we need to do but far too easily put off.

"Having a will, and making sure it is up to date, is incredibly important. No matter your age or health, your will ensures that your wishes are met and loved ones are taken care of.

"We would also hope that, after your loved ones are taken care of, you consider leaving your hospice a gift.

"With one in four of our patients care paid for by gifts in wills, your gift, no matter how small or large, will make a huge difference to our local communities.

"You will be helping safeguard our future so we can continue providing vital care, compassion, and kindness to patients with incurable or life-limiting illnesses, giving them and their loved ones the opportunity to enjoy their lives to the fullest, however long that life may be."

Single wills are offered at £90 and double wills offered at £150 through this initiative. Half of these fees will be donated to The Mary Stevens Hospice.

You do not have to write your will in May; only register your interest during the month to receive a discount on your will writing service.

Register your interest for the initiative on The Mary Stevens Hospice website today: marystevenshospice.co.uk/event/make-a-will-month-may-2023/.