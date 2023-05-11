Serious crash at junction to close Stourbridge road 'for some time'

Motorists have been told to find an alternative route after the incident at the junction of Broome Lane and Stourbridge Road, Broome in Stourbridge.
A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Serious road traffic collision at junction of Broome Lane and Stourbridge Road."
The incident happened at around 3am.
More to follow.
Serious Road traffic collision junction of Broome Lane and Stourbridge road, Broome, Stourbridge - road likely to be closed for some time please find alternate route @WMerciaPolice @WorcsTravel pic.twitter.com/DFHR3Ubf1o— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) May 11, 2023