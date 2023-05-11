Notification Settings

Serious crash at junction to close Stourbridge road 'for some time'

By Emma Walker

A serious crash has closed a Stourbridge junction with the road likely to be closed for some time.

Motorists have been told to find an alternative route after the incident at the junction of Broome Lane and Stourbridge Road, Broome in Stourbridge.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Serious road traffic collision at junction of Broome Lane and Stourbridge Road."

The incident happened at around 3am.

More to follow.

